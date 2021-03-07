The MOP Up: Champions Online plumbs the Midnight Depths

The game is afoot — the Champions Online game, that is! Cryptic pushed out the second part of the Midnight Depths story arc this past week, giving costumed crusaders another challenge.

“Without the good doctor’s help, you and Ladyhawke find yourselves in desperate need of answers, and she’s only in the mood for one way of gathering information. Interrogate Zorran’s thugs, and learn the answers to all of your questions about Zorran, the Unknowable One, and your place in all of this.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

While Skyforge’s Nintendo players are getting the Mechanoid Invasion this month, PC and other console players are going through the Reaper Invasion. And everyone can benefit from a good Witch/Warlock guide, eh?

There’s plenty happening in Conqueror’s Blade this month including a sale, free banners, a server merge, and a Wolves of Ragnarok update on March 18th.

Habbo is now allowing furni-furni trading using its Unity client, and I’m going to pretend like I actually know what that means.

“The second week of the Festival of Fishing has begun. Add Ancientscales, Islehoppers and Stormfish to your weekly challenge haul and earn yourself the Order of Souls Fishing Rod,” announced Sea of Thieves.

Ashes of Creation posted some lore as part of its attempt to sell you on a ton of cosmetic items.

NCsoft’s Trickster M is launching in South Korea on March 26th.

Book of Travels developer Might and Delight is launching its latest title Shelter 3 this month.

Ever wonder what other players pick for their Path of Exile builds? Grinding Gear posted stats on picked passives for everyone’s edification.

“A technical issue arose with today’s rollout of [Overwatch’s] Season 27,” Blizzard said. “Season 26 has been extended to allow players to get back into Competitive while the problem with Season 27 is resolved.”

Bug fixes and balancing was the order of the day for Wolcen’s newest patch.

Riot Games’ Legends of Runeterra is adding 110 new cards, a 2v2 mode, and a nine additional champions to the game in Patch 2.3.

Among Starbase’s additional development is the creation of a pirate outpost where players can find events.

Paladins teased the latest character, Octavia the Indomitable:

Apex Legends’ Chaos Theory Collection Event is raging throughout March:

Phantasy Star Online 2 showed off its New Genesis weather effects:

The world of PSO2 NEW GENESIS has many weather conditions that change as time passes~ ⛅✨ Rumor has it that some enemies are even more powerful during certain weather conditions…

If you're going out during a storm, be careful out there! #PSO2NGSglobal https://t.co/Mlf7ZLsI9f — Phantasy Star Online 2 – Global (@play_pso2) March 2, 2021

