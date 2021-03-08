World of Warcraft posts full notes for tomorrow’s Patch 9.0.5

Like a murloc bum-rushing the unwary adventurer, World of Warcraft’s Patch 9.0.5 is sprinting toward the live servers. Tomorrow’s update is a mid-range patch, but even so, it’s throwing a whole lot of changes and quality-of-life improvements into the mix.

That’s why it’s helpful to read the full patch notes, which Blizzard thoughtfully posted this past weekend. I mean, when your patch notes have a table of contents, there are probably going to be more than a few things of interest to you. Some of the items also come with commentary from the developers to explain their reasoning behind the changes.

“The 9.0.5 update is focused on improving systems, rewards, covenant and legendary tuning, and bug fixes,” the studio explained. “Valor points are now earnable in mythic keystone dungeons, and valor can be used to upgrade new mythic keystone gear rewards. Changes to covenants and legendaries are intended to provide more gameplay options for crafting and utilizing Legendary items in specific situations, and to make sure that more players feel that the covenant that suits their aesthetic, narrative, or other preferences for their character also feels more viable for their preferred playstyle.”