Black Desert just revealed the new Sage class on its afternoon stream

“He can control time to reduce the cooldown of specific skills, giving himself and his allies a strategic upper hand. Sage is also the only class that can access Hystria Ruins and Aakman Temple without any entry items. Sage, an astrology researcher and denizen of an ancient civilization, was the first person to discover the Black Spirit as it hurtled through space toward the earth. Bent on protecting the world, Sage built Atoraxxion, an ancient weapon research facility, to prepare for the insurmountable threat. With 49 years until the comet carrying the Black Spirit crashed to earth, Sage sealed himself away to one day vanquish the evil force. Now, that day will soon arrive.”