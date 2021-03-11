Black Desert just revealed the new Sage class on its afternoon stream

By
Bree Royce
-
    
5
On its splashy reveal stream this afternoon, Pearl Abyss took the wraps off the latest playable class in Black Desert: The Sage. “Armed with the cube-shaped Kyve, an ancient, god-defying weapon, Sage can open rifts in space, calling on Ator’s Fist and a range of offensive spells to smite his foes,” the studio explains.

“He can control time to reduce the cooldown of specific skills, giving himself and his allies a strategic upper hand. Sage is also the only class that can access Hystria Ruins and Aakman Temple without any entry items. Sage, an astrology researcher and denizen of an ancient civilization, was the first person to discover the Black Spirit as it hurtled through space toward the earth. Bent on protecting the world, Sage built Atoraxxion, an ancient weapon research facility, to prepare for the insurmountable threat. With 49 years until the comet carrying the Black Spirit crashed to earth, Sage sealed himself away to one day vanquish the evil force. Now, that day will soon arrive.”

Pearl Abyss says the class will drop for PC players on March 17th and console players March 31st.

Source: Press release, YouTube
5
Ozzie

Man, say what you will about BDO, but they know how to make some interesting and cool classes.

28 minutes ago
Reader
ForsetiGod

The power of geometry compels you!

5 hours ago
Reader
Utakata

Nevermind that…looks like you could have a real toga party with a bunch of those. o.O

18 minutes ago
Reader
Vanquesse V

only took them slightly more than 6 years, but we finally got a new caster. Very happy

5 hours ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Patreon Donor
Darasimi Makinde

After years of watching this game from the sidelines, I think I’ve finally found a class that makes me want to jump in! It looks dope :D

6 hours ago