Fallout 76’s Locked and Loaded update isn’t landing until April 27

Fallout 76 players already know that the Bethsoft team’s been prepping the Locked and Loaded update this past season, and as of today, we now know when the update is coming: April 27th. Yeah, that’s a bit of a long wait.

In the meantime, the PTS will come back online tomorrowday for players to check it all out. “We would love to see you in the PTS for another round of playtesting, feedback, and bug reporting on new features, like S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, the Daily Ops expansion, and more,” the studio says, reiterating that testers can earn a special pennant for participation.

Meanwhile, Bethsoft has posted a multi-dev video that explains in detail just how C.A.M.P. Slots and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts will work. You can watch that below.