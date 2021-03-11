Star Citizen XenoThreat postmortem talks co-op gameplay, performance issues, and PvP imbalance

Players of Star Citizen certainly have opinions about how the game’s first dynamic event played out, but how do the devs at CIG think? A postmortem about the event has some insight as several teams chimed in on what went well, what went wrong, and what plans will be made to improve things for the future.



According to persistent universe director Tony Zurovec, aspects like the shared income pool, a social distribution of tasks and gameplay types, and the cooperative nature of cargo unloading were “immensely popular.” That said, there were a longer list of things that didn’t work out so well, like the event’s overall workload adding more tasks to several teams; a lack of communication about how long the third phase of the event would be; the Idris fight being too simple; performance requirements forcing the game to have far fewer enemies than desired; and the problem of PvP players simply attacking those trying to participate in the event, with the attacked having little ability to counter.

In terms of what can be done better, the devs want to focus on things like AI, performance, better PvP design to support both PvP and PvE playstyles, and adjustments to the law system to account for things like friendly fire and accidental damage that occurred during the event.