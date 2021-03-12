Bless Unleashed’s spring update introduces auto-pathing and anniversary gifts

Hey, let’s talk about auto-pathing for a moment! This feature is quite prevalent in mobile MMORPGs, where the screen size and lack of mini-map make navigation more difficult, but it does creep into the occasional regular MMO from time to time. For instance, Bless Unleashed. For instance, this week.

Auto-pathing is just one of the several additions to the revamped fantasy MMO that it added with its spring update: “With this latest update players can explore new Episode quests, access auto pathing, unlock a new Ancient weapon, compete in fishing tournaments, race their way through timed challenge modes for dungeons, and last but not least, complete the Abyssal Dungeon, Rutus Mines — Depths of Corruption.”

Bless Unleashed is celebrating its one-year anniversary with gifts for players on all platforms. You’ll need to log in by the 14th to claim them, however.