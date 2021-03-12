Bless Unleashed’s spring update introduces auto-pathing and anniversary gifts

Hey, let’s talk about auto-pathing for a moment! This feature is quite prevalent in mobile MMORPGs, where the screen size and lack of mini-map make navigation more difficult, but it does creep into the occasional regular MMO from time to time. For instance, Bless Unleashed. For instance, this week.

Auto-pathing is just one of the several additions to the revamped fantasy MMO that it added with its spring update: “With this latest update players can explore new Episode quests, access auto pathing, unlock a new Ancient weapon, compete in fishing tournaments, race their way through timed challenge modes for dungeons, and last but not least, complete the Abyssal Dungeon, Rutus Mines — Depths of Corruption.”

Bless Unleashed is celebrating its one-year anniversary with gifts for players on all platforms. You’ll need to log in by the 14th to claim them, however.

ThePeon25

Bless Unleashed with gifts for players on all platforms. Wait even PC that is in what Alpha ? If so then that means the PC when it launch will not be wiped ? I find it highly strange.

I been thinking maybe it´s high time we demand Neowiz Games and Gamigo just to shut down I mean 1 company that fails to put out a game several times and keep saying we will fix things but then you hear players say nothing is fixed. Then we have a company that well kill off mmo´s left and right and then Arch age.

