Wurm Online introduces combat changes and achievements as players create an in-game social space

The latest newsletter from Wurm Online has a little bit of everything, whether you like to fight, like to chase achievements, or seek a place to meet other players and hang out.

The post kicks off with the latest update and its changes to combat, which promises more interactive combat thanks to the ability to choose separate offensive and defensive stances, more visual cues to indicate how a fight is going, and additional visual options like floating text and screen shaking. The devs promise additional tweaks along the way like improving archery for PvE and PvP and plans to make combat not feel so random. The latest update has also introduced a list of 80 achievements, available both in Steam and in-game via the Goals button.

Finally, the newsletter points out a community-crafted social area on Deliverance that hopes to “create a place where players could come to hang out and meet new people, gain skill, hold sermons, get their equipment improved by skilled players” or just have “a nice place to hold different events through out the year [and] hang out at any time.” The deed will kick off its grand opening with an Easter weekend event running between April 2nd and April 4th.

