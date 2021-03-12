Wurm Online introduces combat changes and achievements as players create an in-game social space

The latest newsletter from Wurm Online has a little bit of everything, whether you like to fight, like to chase achievements, or seek a place to meet other players and hang out.
The post kicks off with the latest update and its changes to combat, which promises more interactive combat thanks to the ability to choose separate offensive and defensive stances, more visual cues to indicate how a fight is going, and additional visual options like floating text and screen shaking. The devs promise additional tweaks along the way like improving archery for PvE and PvP and plans to make combat not feel so random. The latest update has also introduced a list of 80 achievements, available both in Steam and in-game via the Goals button.
Finally, the newsletter points out a community-crafted social area on Deliverance that hopes to “create a place where players could come to hang out and meet new people, gain skill, hold sermons, get their equipment improved by skilled players” or just have “a nice place to hold different events through out the year [and] hang out at any time.” The deed will kick off its grand opening with an Easter weekend event running between April 2nd and April 4th.
Um, ‘Achievements’ already existed as ‘goals’. Combat’s needed a re-work for awhile, but once again, as I stated in last article, some of these already existed also.
This type of article is just a lure to get people to come over to the game, because they need more sheep for griefing/PvP and want to treat you poorly (As they did with me.).
Eh, i wouldn’t jump that far. I don’t think MOP wants to endorse the ill-treatment of their workers by simply offering lures. Wanting or not, Wurm news are news.
I do agree thought, that any “player social space” within Wurm should be taken with the ultmost grain of salt.
I’m not accusing MOP of that. I’m accusing the game’s people of that. They try and do this slow trickle of ‘news’, and then were trying to ‘get their name out there’ so more people would come around. It was a common theme on their forums for awhile that they would mention in their own ‘news’ articles and whatnot…because people would accuse them of not advertising the game anywhere so they couldn’t gather more people, so they started to brag about where they’d put their info out to, and who they got to mention them, and even included comments about getting themselves thrown in online ads they refused to pay for. Basically the company refuses to actually PAY to market itself, and uses ‘market saturation techniques’/little nibbles of mention of itself in places(Like word of mouth) to try and get more players to come around.