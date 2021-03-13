Blade and Soul Revolution introduces a large-scale Faction War PvP battleground in latest update

It’s only been a week since Blade and Soul Revolution debuted on mobile devices, but that isn’t stopping the game’s devs from kicking out a fresh update to the title. The game’s first update has introduced, among other things, a Faction War encounter that lets players choose one of two sides and promises large-scale battles in an open field.

Faction Wars kick off at 9:00 p.m. server time, with registration for a Faction War available 10 minutes beforehand. Once the encounter starts, players will have three objectives: defeat the opposing faction’s Strike Captain to clear the way for their own side’s Strike Captain to break down an enemy gate, take down an Ironfang enemy for a buff, and hold zones that will continuously grant points and spawn Automaton Archers that will fire upon enemy Strike Captains. Players will need to strategize and spread out their forces in order to take on these objectives, with the ultimate goal of breaking down an opposing team’s gate and destroying the other side’s incense burner to win.

As of right now, there is only one Faction War battlefield available, but more are set to arrive later. The update has also changed the days of the week that Arenas can be entered, applied a nerf to the Gwon monster, and made a variety of adjustments. You can get all the details in the patch notes, while there are a couple of videos to help players get acclimated to Faction War embedded below.