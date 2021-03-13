China shuts down Genshin Impact KFC promotion at certain locations due to pandemic concerns

I’m pretty sure we were all expecting the Genshin Impact KFC crossover promotion in China was just going to be a one-and-done sort of story, but there’s been a new development in the matter. Apparently, the promotion was so popular that it had to be shut down, ostensibly due to crowding concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With apologies for the goofy Google translation:

Readers will recall that the promotion isn’t just about KFC-themed glider wings but also about receiving pins featuring Diluc and Noelle when customers shouted a certain phrase as they ordered their food. As Kotaku (and its commenters) points out, the Chinese government has largely reopened the country over the past months, having reported an extremely low incidence of COVID cases, so it’s not entirely clear why (for example) bars and theaters in Shanghai would be wide open but the chicken tendie vendor is subject to more stringent COVID-19 prevention measures.

Incidentally, the KFC-themed wing glider is confirmed to be heading to our side of the globe, with details on how to get the cosmetic promised to be shared sometime before July.

sources: twitter and official forums via Kotaku
