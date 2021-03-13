China shuts down Genshin Impact KFC promotion at certain locations due to pandemic concerns

Readers will recall that the promotion isn’t just about KFC-themed glider wings but also about receiving pins featuring Diluc and Noelle when customers shouted a certain phrase as they ordered their food. As Kotaku (and its commenters) points out, the Chinese government has largely reopened the country over the past months, having reported an extremely low incidence of COVID cases, so it’s not entirely clear why (for example) bars and theaters in Shanghai would be wide open but the chicken tendie vendor is subject to more stringent COVID-19 prevention measures.

Incidentally, the KFC-themed wing glider is confirmed to be heading to our side of the globe, with details on how to get the cosmetic promised to be shared sometime before July.