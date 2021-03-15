Albion Online players and devs are being menaced by one player using a ‘speed hacking’ technique

Nobody likes to see a hacker or cheater in their game, and the players of Albion Online have had it with these proverbial snakes on their proverbial plane, particularly one player who appears to be doing his best to make in-game life (and incidentally the developers’ lives) miserable.

An instance of one cheater’s behavior was shared on Reddit, which sees someone rapidly blink his way to keep in range of a fleeing player. This so-called “speed hacking” isn’t unique, as there have been several similar reports of this activity.



The reports have eventually drawn out a response from one of Albion’s CMs, who confirmed that this is literally the actions of one person:

“A lot of the current reports are triggered by one very dedicated and technically skilled cheater who keeps creating new accounts when he gets banned. “When we saw an increased volume of hack reports appearing around two weeks ago, we immediately started working on improving our technical countermeasures. These are currently in internal testing and will be released to the live sever asap – we need to properly test them to make sure that they work as intended and do not accidentally ban players who don’t cheat. “All hackers and their associated accounts get permanently banned on first offense.”