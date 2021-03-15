EverQuest II’s PvP server eyes beta in early April, GU 117 beta starts March 17

The most recent Kander’s Candor podcast, by Kander’s own admission, was more of a general one for the most part as it brought along lead systems designer Robert “Caith” Fouts to talk about EverQuest II overall, but the tail end of the podcast did offer some details for those eager to PvP in the MMORPG.

The podcast confirmed the PvP server will be named Tarinax (a name that should be familiar to fans), while a beta for the PvP server is being eyeballed for sometime in early April after EQII’s Whispers of Tyranny update goes live. That update, incidentally, will be starting its beta test on Wednesday, March 17th, and will run open and invite-only segments to focus on certain features. The linked forum post offers more details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>