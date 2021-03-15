Sea of Thieves talks up its third anniversary, new comic, and Vault raiding event in a video

It’s time once more for the buccaneers of Sea of Thieves to get their news in video form. That’s right, it’s time for another news bulletin video, which offers word of several things arriving to the piratical sandbox over the course of this month.

First off, the game’s next update is due to arrive on March 18th, bringing some new items to the Pirate Emporium like the Sea of Sands ship set, weapons, and costumes, as well as some new pets. The update will also bring a free emote for everyone and some new Dark Adventurer goodies for Pirate Legends. This update, incidentally, will be the last one before the game launches its next season.



After that on March 20th, Sea of Thieves will be celebrating its third anniversary with some free sails for those who login between March 18th and 25th, an additional emote reward for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who login between March 18th and 21st, and some limited edition t-shirts available at the Rare Games Store for those who want to celebrate in real life. March 18th will also mark the first issue of a free comic miniseries that recounts the tale of Sir Arthur Pendragon and his rise as the Champion of Souls.

Finally, there will be a Vault Raiders event running between March 25th and April 15th, with a new Gold Hoarders weapon set up for grabs for players who take part, and one last set of Season 1 Twitch Drops available between March 19th and 23rd.