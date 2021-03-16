A modder earns $10,000 for finding a loading issue in Grand Theft Auto Online

Normally modding video games, even ones that are all about earning fat stacks, will not produce fat stacks in real life. But a modder by the name t0st proved the exception to the rule with Grand Theft Auto Online by taking a peek at the game’s code and identifying an issue with the game’s loading times… one that, once fixed, will cut the game’s load times on PC by around 70%. And now he’s $10,000 richer for it, without even having to pull off an elaborate heist.

Rockstar’s payment to t0st is part of the game’s usual bug bounty program, which is usually meant to address bugs around security rather than performance. Still, the studio confirmed that the fix will work and it will be putting together an official patch to improve load times in the near future. Everybody wins here! Unless you don’t play GTA Online, we suppose; then you don’t win, but you don’t lose either.