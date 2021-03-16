Animal Crossing New Horizons unveils more design space, an Island Tour Creator, and the return of Bunny Day

There’s a whole lot of new features coming to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in the next few days according to a sizeable info post on the game’s website and a thread on Twitter.

First up, a free update on March 18th will add, among other things, some spring seasonal items and whoopee cushions for April Fool’s; new Custom Design Pro features like the ability to customize flags, umbrellas, and fans as well as 50 more Normal and Pro design slots; the ability to access Pro Design downloads from the in-game Nook Phone (instead of having to visit Able Sisters’ shop); a variety of Sanrio-themed goodies; and a free in-game cake decor item sent to your in-game mailbox to mark the title’s first anniversary.



On March 23rd, players will be able to show off their island with a new Island Tour Creator web app that lets players cobble together screenshots and video footage into posters and trailers. This feature will be available for a limited time for some reason, specifically until the end of this year.

Finally, everyone’s mildly creepy pal Zipper is coming back as Bunny Day is set to return on April 4th. Players will once again be able to collect a variety of eggs to craft DIY Bunny Day items and visit Nook’s Cranny every day between March 28th and April 4th to grab exclusive new Bunny Day items. Here’s hoping this year’s Bunny Day won’t result in an aggravating eggpocalypse.