Elder Scrolls Online decides to leave proc sets disabled – for now

The bursty nature of proc sets have been a contentious part of Elder Scrolls Online’s PvP scene, where some players dislike how quickly they can tip the tide of battle and overcome displays of skill.

Well, those critics of proc sets have been enjoying a proc-free PvP scene in the game — and Zenimax apparently agrees that it’s been beneficial, as the studio said that it’s going to keep proc sets disabled for the time being until it can figure out a better solution.

“We’ve heard from a lot of you that despite performance largely being the same, disabling proc sets has breathed new life into PvP gameplay and has made fights more enjoyable and fun,” ZeniMax said. “To that end, we’ll be leaving proc sets disabled until Update 31 launches in Q3. At that point, we will have implemented some new code so we can have more flexibility to campaign rulesets as it applies to proc sets. We’ll work on applying all this to consoles as well, and we’ll let you know when we have a date for this starting.”