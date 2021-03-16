EVE Online begins open beta testing of its browser-based EVE Anywhere client

If you’re eager to play EVE Online somewhere you probably shouldn’t be, you just want to keep appraised of goings on in New Eden, or you’re curious to try the game without a full install, then you might be interested in the browser-based cloud client of the game, which has expanded its testing to include a whole lot more players.

This browser client, known as EVE Anywhere, works on Chrome, Edge, Safari, or Firefox with no downloading necessary, and supports 1080p resolution and 60 FPS. The client underwent early testing and showed a great deal of progress, so now it’s being expanded to every Omega-level Capsuleer at no additional cost and offered to newly arrived players when they sign up for the game in the US.

The announcement doesn’t give any timeline for how long this beta test will run, but players who are interested in joining in simply have to head to the game’s website, log in, and play EVE right from their (supported) browser.

