Fortnite rolls out Primal season, disqualifies esports pro over vile tweet

If you’re hoping for Fortnite’s lore to make sense with its latest patch, I have to question whether you’ve been paying any attention. And also I have to tell you no, as today, both Lara Croft of Tomb Raider fame and Raven from teen Titans have dropped into the game as skins for Fortnite’s “Primal” chapter 2, season 6. Players will be tripping through the solo Agent Jones mission in the Zero Crisis Finale and tinkering with survival-esque crafting too.

There are likewise a few tweaks for creative mode and Save the World ; notably, creative mode will see the new barrier device and improvements to island grids, while Save the World kicked teased several events, including a St Patrick’s day event that starts after St Patrick’s day.

In other Fortnite news, you’d think that people who have a chance at millions of bucks in prize money could keep their mouths shut long enough to win it, but you’d be wrong. Apparently, a Fortnite Championship Series esports competitor got mad about a loss and hopped on Twitter and told Epic Games’s CCO Donald Mustard to “literally fucking k!ll [him]$self.” In the aftermath, the competitor, who goes by Wrigley, was banned from the tourney, with the fallout affecting two other pro players who’d been part of his trio team, also disqualified. As Polygon notes, gamers have rallied to support those two innocent players, who as they argue should’ve been permitted to find a substitute and should be entitled to (at minimum) last-place prize money.