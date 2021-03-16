TERA Console teaser trailer showcases the arrival of the training ground in its next update

TERA Console players are soon going to get the opportunity to parse their DPS and tune their favorite class if a teaser trailer showcased on Twitter is any indication.

This new teaser for v91 comes to us via the results of a player poll that was attached to another teaser video last week, which incidentally offered a little glimpse at some story. The latest video offered only about 21 seconds of footage, but those few seconds had plenty to see including various classes going ham on a target and an Elin Valkyrie at one point.



PC players will be familiar with this training ground feature, which arrived with the Shore Hold update in January 2019. Console players, meanwhile, will have to wait on more details, which the tweet promises will be coming soon, as well as the update’s arrival on March 25th. Until then, please enjoy this footage of TERA classes whaling away on a giant lava crab.

You voted and asked for it, you got it. A new teaser. 3.25 #TERAConsole 🧐 Full Details on the v91 Patch Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/zVwr3ltXAD — TERA Console (@TERAConsole) March 16, 2021