World of Warcraft explains the current Valor cap as an ‘immediate kickstart’

The Valor point cap in World of Warcraft at the moment might seem a little high compared to the amount of weekly increases available subsequently. A new post from the developers clarifies the rationale behind the initial 5000-point cap compared to the smaller weekly increments afterwards. Since the system is only coming in partway through the game’s firs PvE item season, the goal was to ensure that players could earn up a fair amount as if it had been there all along; subsequent iterations won’t have the same big initial cap followed by much smaller increments.

Players can also look forward to upcoming tuning for the game’s high-end raid difficulties, with Mythic Xy’mox and Heroic Denathrius both getting hit with a mild nerf bat. Hopefully the health and damage decreases for both of these foes will provide some needed succor for players stuck on them during progression attempts… or if not, hopefully something else will drop in a dungeon for a necessary Valor point upgrade.