Ashes of Creation asks its players about guild hall features they want to see

Most of the time when a game developer or studio asks its players a question, it’s usually nothing more than a means to engage with its fanbase at a fun but shallow level or to drum up hype for a new release. A question being asked by fans of Ashes of Creation is a little more intriguing than that: “What guild hall features would you like to see?”

The question is part of Intrepid Studios’ Guild Gathering posts, where the devs seek to gather feedback on everything guild-related. This question specifically looks for player insight into guild hall features, including what features players like from other games and what features felt like missed opportunities.



For those who have been following Ashes’ development, guilds have always been on the radar, with a variety of planned features for guilds large and small like the ability for large guilds to siege fortresses and smaller guilds to have access to more guild skills. Of course, there’s no timeline on whether more guild-focused features are due to arrive in Ashes of Creation — the game already had to push back its alpha one test for polishing reasons — but the fact that the devs have an entire list of questions regarding guilds is certainly food for thought.