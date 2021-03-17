Black Desert releases the Sage class on PC, introduces Life Skill Mastery and Caphras Stones to console

PC players of Black Desert can now rock enemy faces with the power of cubes. Today’s update has introduced the Sage class to the MMORPG, along with a special event full of login rewards and goodies for leveling up a Sage. The latest update has also added new level 59 Awakening skills for every class, introduced the ability to summon the Black Spirit while on the move, and kicked off a couple of other events.

Console players, meanwhile, will be able to pre-create their Sage with this week’s update, as well as tap into the power of Caphras Stones to improve their Tri III gear or take advantage of the newly released Life Skill Mastery system, which has its own dedicated set of patch notes. As for the Sage, fans can get a look at the aforementioned cubic face rocking in action with the trailer below.

