Elder Scrolls Online’s Flames of Ambition lands on console as ZeniMax preps April Fools’ shenanigans

If Neverwinter’s Iron Tooth isn’t whetting your console MMO whistle, then point your eyeballs over at Elder Scrolls Online’s Flames of Ambition and update 29, which dropped on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this week as promised. Update 29 is free for everyone and introduces the massive overhaul to the Champion Point system, while the DLC features the Cauldron and Black Drake Villa dungeons. As usual, the DLC can be bought piecemeal or accessed freely with a game sub.

In other Elder Scrolls Online news, PC and console players alike can don a ridiculous hat and prepare themselves for the Jester’s Festival beginning later this month on March 25th and running until the day of doom itself, April 1st. “During this jovial jubilee, you can earn special event-specific rewards and enjoy a 100% XP boost while completing some truly absurd Jester’s Festival quests,” the studio says. “Seek out the Jester’s Festival pavilions located outside the cities of Ebonheart (Stonefalls), Vulkhel Guard (Auridon), and Daggerfall (Glenumbra) to get started.”

