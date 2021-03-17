Lord of the Rings Online’s Wildwood update is here with new quests, instances, and the spring festival

“Beyond the Bree-fields lies the lightly travelled wilderness of the Wildwood. This heavily forested area has drawn the attention of two groups of Free Peoples who vie for its resources. The League of the Axe, a group of game hunters and miners down on their fortunes, seek to tap the land’s resources and ferry their bounty down the Brandywine from Trader’s Wharf to markets abroad. Meanwhile, a group of villagers in Trestlebridge have formed the Woodcutter’s Brotherhood, with the goal of taking advantage of the Wildwood to benefit the folk of Bree-land and rebuild Trestlebridge to its former glory. Both factions must decide the fate of the Wildwood as they work against unsavory Brigands and the Tarkrîp Orcs.”

It’s patch day over in Lord of the Rings Online – everyone come to me! I mean to Bree! Bree-land! Because that’s where the new Wildwood stuff is! OK, now that I’ve made it weird for you to make it less weird for me, here’s what’s actually in today’s big LOTRO patch. This is update 29, and yes, it introduces the Wildwood of Bree, an area technically situated in a core lowbie map – but this one works for highbies.

Update 29 also introduces two new three-player scaling instances and associated deeds, free to subbers or buyable piecemeal. Do note that their associated deeds are available in their early format only for six weeks or so, at which point they change to their permanent versions, so if you want the early bird versions, get them now.

And of course, the spring festival is live, with the new festival boss popping up tomorrow alongside the Bee’s Big Business festivity instance. That event rolls on until April 6th.

Definitely check out the rest of the patch notes; there are class tweaks, fixes for some housing issues, and plenty more. There’s a launch trailer too! SSG busting out its trailer chops.