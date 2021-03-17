Star Citizen’s devs answer questions about customization, aliens, and animated cloth

Members of CIG’s character tech teams took to the Star Citizen forums to host an AMA about all things character-related, and while much of the answers probably won’t blow doors open, it did provide a little more detail about what’s in the works for in-game avatars.

The very first question was simply: “Beards?” which was confirmed by one of the devs as something that’s in the works, though they are taking a backseat to other options. On the subject of character customization, one player asked if there were going to be more Black hairstyles, which was confirmed as something the devs have yet to look at but something they “definitely” want to do. Other customization answers confirmed that there will not be any armor layering (wearing a jacket over a flight suit for example), and there will not be asymmetry, but there will be visible components on backpacks. Finally, one answer acknowledged that the game’s character creator is limited right now but is due for an update “if and when it can be put on the schedule.”

One question asked about progress on alien characters, which was effectively dodged by one of the devs to avoid spoilers but promised that work on the Vanduul continues and the team is eager to work on more aliens and creatures.

Lastly, a question about “vcloth” animated cloth features that were showcased way back at CitizenCon 2018 was answered, explaining that other features for the game took precedence and ultimately forced animated cloth to the back burner. That said, the devs have stated that work on vcloth has been picked back up and will continue, “gameplay-related physics duties permitting.”

If you’ve had it with AMAs, you can turn your attention to the St Patrick’s Day festivities instead.

