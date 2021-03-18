Crayta is a newer, Fortniteyer Roblox, and it’s now live on the Epic Games Store

If Roblox hasn’t already permanently taken the “games-within-a-game” spot in your heart – or on your kids’ devices – then you might want to take a peek at its most likely competitor: Unit 2 Games’ Crayta.
Launched last summer as a Stadia exclusive, the game looks like a Roblox and Fortnite mash-up; it essentially allows players to build their own games, play other people’s creations, or both, “from team-based shooters and obstacle courses to farming simulators and cooking games.” In practice, though, it shares another element in common with Roblox, that being the low number of truly great offerings, at least according to early Stadia reviewers.
Since then, the game launched as a free-to-play offering on Stadia and most recently launched on PC through the Epic Games Store last week. It’s also added a battlepass with cosmetics and overall experience ladder meant to replace the old daily progression system. There’s a whole lineup of various paid editions, but if you just want to check it out, the EGS starter pack is totally free.
They leaned on the Fortnite aesthetic HARD, and I’m here for it. It’s definitely more appealing to me than Roblox, came across this the other week having no clue what the heck it was and having seen nothing about it…it being a formerly Stadia exclusive may be why.
I still don’t get the appeal of Roblox, tried it a few times and it never “clicked”, so I doubt it will change with this title. But I’ve got it ticked off for, “Just in case the mood ever strikes and I have literally nothing else to play for some reason.”
These “make your own game” things can be fun and a great learning experience. I can’t really code or program, but making my own games has made it a LOT easier for me to talk to devs, reign in my imagination, and help break down concepts for non-devs. Plus, it’s a nice creative outlet to work with.
And, of course, it makes it easier to understand what can go wrong with a game and how important testers are, not just having your own, but getting fresh eyes that do weird things because the internal team has just replayed that section a million times.
That, I think, is kind of why these “games” can feel so limited. Many are basically pet projects and the “game” is basically QA testing on amateur games. It’s a hard thing to enjoy as the tester/player imo.
Yeah, I like the idea behind these games but it’s generally not a “for me” kinda thing. I tried with Roblox a few times over the years and while there were some genuinely neat games some people created, it never really held that much appeal for me.
Amusingly, Roblox made work what I’ve always wanted to see: A game where the players are literally the primary drivers/creators of content. And they’re making money hand over fist, especially after that damned strong start with their IPO.
Now if only someone could figure out how to integrate this kind of thriving community created content system into an actual MMO, next!