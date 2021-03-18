Final Fantasy XIV posts the first iteration of the special site for patch 5.5, Death Unto Dawn

The next major patch for Final Fantasy XIV arrives in just under a month, and that means it’s high time for players to scope out some of what’s coming next with the first iteration of the patch’s special site. It’s a bit bare-bones at the moment, but it does show off the key art for the next patch with all of the major leaders in the Eorzean Alliance along with the feature list for those who have missed bits and pieces.a direct reference for what comes next.
