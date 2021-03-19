Among Us will launch The Airship patch at the end of March

Don’t tell my kids, but Among Us is getting a juicy free update this month. It’s called The Airship, and studio Innersloth says it constitutes the game’s largest map ever.

“This free update will have all new tasks, the ability to pick the room you start in, ladders, a basic account system for moderation and… more?!” the devs tease. “Some new free hats as thanks for being so patient with us perhaps?!” The accompanying video also shows a few other additions (yay for new ways to be murdered!).

Notably, Innersloth spends a large part of the dev blog explaining why the map has taken so long to produce, a lot of it boiling down to the unexpected booming popularity of a game the devs considered “finished” but now needed to return to in order to ramp up production, security, and moderation.

Expect the update itself to launch March 31st.