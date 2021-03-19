Betawatch: Dual Universe gets better graphics in its biggest beta update

This is the biggest update for Dual Universe since it was first playable, according to the studio itself. That’s sizable! This update is big (yeah, yeah, yeah)! And it includes not only better graphics but better jet packs, if you felt yourself previously weighed down by poorer graphics and less enjoyable jet packs.
More beta news, while we’re at it:
- The first Ashes of Creation alpha test is being delayed until June for additional polish. Hashtag everything’s fine.
- The next alpha for Fractured is kicking off on March 31st, which is still in March! Hashtag this was technically within the planned window. (These hashtags will not catch on.)
- Simutronics has a hero mech shooter, Galahad 3093, in testing right now! Yes, that’s the people behind some well-known MUDs. Hashtag huh.
- Last but not least, the early bird alpha for Zenith is kicking off next month. Hashtag we assume you can also be things other than birds.
Hopefully you enjoyed this magical trip down the beta lane! If you did, why not check out our list of games in testing down below? Some of them might feel magical to you as well. And, as always, if something skipped test phases without us noticing, you can let us know down in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Magic: Legends: Beta testing in 2021
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Population Zero: Early access
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
Does “better graphics” mean it doesn’t take half an hour to load the first area for a 5 fps frame rate?