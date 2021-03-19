Champions Online hosts a costume contest to make a player action figure

Costume contests and superhero games go together like Blizzard Entertainment and layoffs. However, in most of them you don’t get a chance to immortalize your character in the game itself. That’s what the upcoming contest in Champions Online is going to change. On March 26th, a contest hosted by the developers will take place at the Powerhouse Theater at 6:30 p.m. EDT, and the winner will be immortalized as an action figure within the game. If you think you’ve got the costume chops for it, it’s time to take part.the third installment of the Midnight Depths has just been rolled out for players to challenge. The good news is that players have already figured out the history and secrets of the Unknowable One, which renders him as actually closer to the Reasonably Well-Known One. The bad news is that you still need to actually stop him, so you should probably get on that.
