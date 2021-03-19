Champions Online hosts a costume contest to make a player action figure

Costume contests and superhero games go together like Blizzard Entertainment and layoffs. However, in most of them you don’t get a chance to immortalize your character in the game itself. That’s what the upcoming contest in Champions Online is going to change. On March 26th, a contest hosted by the developers will take place at the Powerhouse Theater at 6:30 p.m. EDT, and the winner will be immortalized as an action figure within the game. If you think you’ve got the costume chops for it, it’s time to take part.

