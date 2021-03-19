Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Online takes the single-player sandbox and turns it into an MMO

If you enjoy the sandbox nonsense you can get up to in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord but wish that you had other people to share in your shenanigans, we’ve got good news for you. Bannerlord Online is a mod for the game that lets up to 800 people at once stomp around the medieval sandbox, meaning that everyone gets to participate in large-scale battles and all the chaos that happens when you’ve got a sandbox designed for one person suddenly supporting… well, 799 more people as well.

A walking tour of the mod shows that it both works and works well, providing the exact sort of emergent experiences you’d want from turning the game over to hundreds of other players. The one downside is that the mod currently only has a single server in Russia, but there are plans to expand to a European and US server to allow even more people into the fun of the multiplayer mode.