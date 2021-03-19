World of Warcraft fundraises for Doctors Without Borders by offering pet incentives

Everyone loves a good vanity pet, right? Well, what about donating money toward a very good cause? Both pet and human lovers can find something pleasing in Blizzard’s latest charity initiative, as the studio is challenging its community to donate toward Doctors Without Borders’ COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Blizzard said that it’ll be tracking player donations from now through April 26th, and if certain thresholds are crossed, then all World of Warcraft retail (not Classic) players will be granted free cosmetic pets. If $500,000 is raised, it’ll be Bananas the monkey, and if $1,000,000 is reached, it’ll also be Daisy the sloth.

The studio did not immediately declare what donations that it or its executives would be giving toward this fund, though it has for some past charity endeavors.

“The fund aims to raise urgently needed money for the MSF emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences,” Blizzard posted. “The fund also enables supporters to designate their donations as contributions restricted specifically towards this global effort. Money raised through the fund will support MSF’s COVID-19 response activities worldwide, including program costs related to treating people with COVID-19, and addressing the impacts of the pandemic on MSF regular programs.”