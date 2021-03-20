Magic Legends starts open beta pre-loading for next Tuesday’s test

Are you ready for the beta? Magic Legends is cracking open its boosters and shuffling its decks in anticipation for this coming Tuesday’s open beta test. And while you can’t play until then, you can at least go ahead and download the title right now to be ready to go when the servers flip from “off” to “on.”

The come-one, come-all open beta test will start on March 23rd and run until an unknown date. Participants in the beta can earn themselves different small reward packages of skins, costumes, and boosts depending on whether they test through Arc or the Epic Game Store.

Massively OP’s Eliot recently got some hands-on time with the multiplayer ARPG, saying, “It’s a solid action game that hits all of the notes you’d want for a Magic title, but I’ll be honest, the fact that it’s indisputably not an MMO just leaves me thinking this game could be so much more.”

Pre-Load for Magic Legends is available NOW!https://t.co/fg0qJ4Gdiq Servers open 10am PT on 3/23! pic.twitter.com/Cjw6C3qU1Y — Magic: Legends (@BeAMagicLegend) March 19, 2021