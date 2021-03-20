Warframe’s new and improved Railjack blasts out of spacedock

Grab a friend or three and board the completely revamped Railjack spacecraft in Warframe for some galactic fun. Digital Extremes’ March patch for the game focused on retrofitting the previously subpar Railjack experience and lowering the barrier to entry for the ship.

“Take on new missions and battle new enemies in Railjack, or take to the skies with the Zephyr revisit and Zephyr Harrier Collection,” the studio posted. “The Corpus Proxima is packed with plenty of changes to improve your experience so there’s never been a better time to step aboard your Railjack.”

The patch includes new Corpus Proxima regions, two new types of Railjack missions, additional enemy types, a Railjack loadout tool, and even NPC crews that can man the ship if other players are not available.