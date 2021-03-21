The MOP Up: The Day Before’s romantic apocalypse

Massively OP reader Lily tipped us off that The Day Before’s devs recently sat down with WCCFTech for an interview about this upcoming survival MMO. It definitely sounds as though those making the game have a love affair with the setting.

“The Day Before features a large open world that you can freely navigate both on foot and by car without any loading screens,” described Ed Gotovtsev. “The focus is on the big city and its surroundings, but players will also be able to explore farms, vast meadows, small settlements, majestic forests, and snow-capped mountains. It is a hand-detailed world aiming to convey the romance of the post-apocalypse and in which players could live their own stories.”

“Magical spell schools are in your foreseeable future,” said Hearthstone. “A new layer of synergy will be added to spells in your Standard and Wild Collection as a permanent addition with the 20.0 patch!”

Valorant just said “No!” to rampant AFKing and naughty chatters with its Patch 2.05.

Path of Exile gathered up a bunch of Twitch streams of people getting quite emotional about their game and spent time recollecting about its huge convention announcement back in 2019. The studio is hiring, by the way.

War Thunder’s latest patch added new British ground vehicles, variable-sweep wing aircraft, and the battleground of the Soviet town of Seversk-13.

Legends of Runeterra is getting reading for big things: “The Shuriman desert is vast, and we’re making sure we’re prepared for the long trek through it. To that end, Patch 2.4.0 is focused exclusively on bug fixes and miscellaneous quality of life improvements.”

Warhammer Online’s Return of Reckoning rogue server patched in scenario quality-of-life improvements, trivial blows, and tweaks to Engineer turrets and Magus daemons.

“Ever wanted to defy the laws of gravity?” asked The Cycle. “Then grab your own experimental WIRE suit and prepare to jump and zoom at the speed of light in our newest squad-based event!”

Prosperous Universe’s small team is working on better UI tutorials to help onboard new players.

