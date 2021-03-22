Blizzard admits to more layoffs, starts up alumni network

Last week, Blizzard Entertainment began laying off 190 employees, 50 of whom reportedly came from esports and live events. Now we know which other departments might be affected, as over the weekend we learned the studio is also putting an undisclosed number of European staff out of work due to closing and consolidating its publishing offices on the continent.

Fingers crossed that those affected score one of those sweet $200 gift cards.

“Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally,” said an Activision-Blizzard representative to Games Industry. “We have shared plans with our teams in Europe for how we would evolve as an organization, adapting to this change to serve our players and best positioning the region for future growth. We will be taking extensive steps to support all employees and ease the transition for those of our colleagues who might be impacted by these proposed changes.”

Speaking to this last part, the company announced that it’s starting up the Activision Blizzard Alumni Community, a networking site to talk about games and maybe get a job to replace the one these developers and staff lost. The initiative is being run by Enterprise Alumni, which operates other such LinkedIn-like sites for companies and boasts a 20% job fulfillment rate.

Dankey Kang

Everyone: Geez, is there a games company more scummy than Blizzard?
Blizzard: Hold my beer…

25 minutes ago 
25 minutes ago
Reader
Sarah Cushaway

Garbage company, garbage games.

28 minutes ago 
28 minutes ago
Reader
Krzysztof Czajka

The only thing that pisses me off more is that when ANet have layoffs then it’s the end of the franchise and they are putting the game into a maintenance mode but when Blizzard does it and then outsource everything else then it’s just greedy Bobby and Shadowlands is the best expansion ever period. Kinda unfair

43 minutes ago 
43 minutes ago
Reader
Jetra_Virsai

The road to a single employee-run company is getting fierce. Don’t need entire teams, just one person to do everything from PR to making a game.

44 minutes ago 
44 minutes ago
Reader
Krzysztof Czajka

“to connect with our games digitally”
PANDEMIC TAUGHT THEM A ONE SIMPLE TRICK – YOU DON’T HAVE TO TRAVEL TO THE US AND PAY FOR A RIDICULOUSLY EXPENSIVE TICKET TO BE A PART OF THE COMMUNITY. BOBBY K. HATES THEM!!!

46 minutes ago 
46 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Patreon Donor
Katriana

“Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally,”

So, uh, probably I’m missing something in the semantics here, but, uh, you have online games so of course players are going to connect with them digitally. How else are they going to connect with them? It’s not like WoW or Overwatch have physical board game editions… 😜

51 minutes ago 
51 minutes ago
Reader
jealouspirate

The article talks about how the layoffs are specifically for publishing functions, and how they’re being consolidated to the UK instead of having many offices across western Europe. My interpretation of their “connecting digitally” comment is that increasing digital distribution vs physical sales means less need for local publishing offices.

I may be wrong, but that’s how I read it. And it’s consistent with the overall industry trend away from physical distribution, which has only accelerated during the pandemic.

20 minutes ago 
20 minutes ago
Reader
Utakata

…the cynical pigtail (usually the left one) wants to point out that PR brush they are using here is awfully thick with shellac they are applying to this. As I am also sure it’s far less philanthropic than they’re making this out to be.

59 minutes ago 
59 minutes ago
Reader
Sarah Cushaway

And yet you keep tossing them cash, so you don’t care all THAT much.

27 minutes ago 
27 minutes ago
Reader
Utakata

*Pigtails tempted to write something more acrimonious about the disconnect between the obtuse hate-ons of Sara Bashaway’s and the #influencer apologetics of JealousStan’s who visit these WoW/Blizz related articles of late…but they’ve decided in the best interests of maintaining the posting privileges, not to*

…but instead, I’ll simply state that I made no mention about caring or not. So I’ll let others attack or defend that strawman, as that wasn’t the point of my post. /shrug

5 minutes ago 
5 minutes ago
Reader
Munchmeat2

The Blizzard I grew up with is dead!

1 hour ago 
1 hour ago