Composer Alex Moukala re-imagines the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker trailer music as a boss track

If you’re not already following composer Alex Moukala on YouTube, you may still remember him from when he added a funky bass line to the boss track from Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3. Moukala’s back in the composition saddle here, though, and with the help of fellow YouTuber and musician Husky by the Geek he’s put together a new composition re-imagining the trailer music for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker as a boss fight theme.

As Moukala is an excellent musician, he’s got two different videos for people to watch, both the version breaking down his process of composing the piece and the full version of the track itself. It’s well worth a listen if you want to hear some fandom mixes of the superlative soundtrack work still being done for this MMO… or if you just like really good music regardless of its connection to the games. Seriously, this is awesome.