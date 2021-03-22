World of Warships revamps and reintroduces its Key Battle mode and rolls out more Italian battleships

Do you recall the World of Warships sci-fi themed Key Battle LTM, where players had to fight it out against each other and space squids to get a key and exit the map’s portal? Well, it’s back in the game’s latest update, but with less key and more battling, along with a new title: Big Hunt.

Big Hunt pits 16 players against one another and alien sea creatures in special sci-fi ships as everyone brawls it out to earn Battle Points and race to the exit portal at the center. Battle Points can be earned by taking out monsters, a boss ship, or other players, and can be used to directly improve their ship and spend in the Armory for various rewards.



The other major content piece of the latest update is the second part of the Italian Battleships event, which stuffs new Italian hardware such as the Tier VI Leone, Tier VII Duca degli Abruzzi, Tier VIII Roma, or Tier IX Marco Polo into containers that can be earned as mission rewards, along with free XP, signals, ship camo, Doubloons, and premium account time.

The update has also introduced other goodies like some visual improvements, a Division Star reward track for those who play together in a Division, and a variety of other changes. All of the details can be read on the game’s official site.

source: press release