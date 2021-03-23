Diablo III brings a host of follower improvements with March 30 update, kicks off Season 23 on April 2

Having someone follow you around the Hell-blasted landscapes of Diablo III is getting a lot different (and hopefully a lot better) with the arrival of the next update, which will bring a host of previously detailed follower revamps to the live game on Tuesday, March 30th, followed shortly after by Season 23 on Friday, April 2nd.

For those who haven’t been keeping track, followers in D3 will soon be able to equip 14 different items and will have an innate Emanate ability that grants players the effects of certain legendary powers and set bonuses that are equipped on the hired follower. As for the new season, players can look forward to the return of Season 11 cosmetics, a new Lacuni Cub pet and Chopping Block portrait, and another collection of class sets awaiting in Haedrig’s Gift.

More information about this season, as well as patch notes that outline changes to items and follower skills, are available for reading now.

