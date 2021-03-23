Discord is rumored to be in negotiations for a potential $10 billion sale to Microsoft

Remember when Discord servers weren’t basically the foundation of every single video game community online? Those were good times. It also meant that people would be less worried about the news that Discord is apparently in discussions for a potential sale for $10 billion to Microsoft, although the reports on whether or not that’s likely to happen are conflicted to say the least.
According to one source, the deal is in the final stages of negotiation; according to another, the company is more likely to go public rather that be sold to another company. It would certainly make sense for Microsoft to be in talks to buy the company given the overall aggressive moves that Microsoft has made recently, but at this time no one appears to be willing to confirm or deny the rumors. Still, the rumors alone are going to have some impacts on players and communities.
I use Discord a LOT; for video games, for artists I support on Patreon, and so on. Never liked Skype and haven’t used the older voice chats in a long time thanks to Discord being voice chat and more. Not really sure how to take this news but will be curious to see how it all works out.
5 years ago, had I heard this, I would have been pretty upset.
But MS has really started to turn over a new leaf recently. Ive actually been ok with a lot of their major decisions in the gaming industry as of late.
Can’t say I’m surprised, Discord is a hot property. It’s pretty much Slack++. If they do acquire it, I hope the audio quality doesn’t deteriorate and maybe even improve. The applications of this in both gaming and professional environments is fairly vast. It’s pretty much replaced skype and probably a dozen other VOIP services / packages.
It replaced Skype possibly in part because Microsoft bought Skype and proceeded to gut it.
Disappointing imo, if it continues like this at some point there will be only a handful of companies that will control all the information of the internet.
I guess it’s not Facebook. Was excited to try an Oculus Rift once upon a time.
Yeah, Facebook would probably be worse. But as someone who used to use Skype, a sale to Microsoft isn’t exactly encouraging either.
Already seen this news…
And just as I was beginning to LIKE Discord.