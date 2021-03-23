Elite Dangerous YouTuber is denied free access to Odyssey’s alpha due to ‘offensive’ content

There are a number of YouTube content creators that have hitched their wagons to Elite: Dangerous. One of them is a YouTuber by the name of Yamiks, whose videos about the game very frequently enter NSFW realms in terms of language and references. It’s, ultimately, for this reason that he was bluntly denied a free key to the game’s upcoming Odyssey expansion.
The brouhaha started when Yamiks posted a video complaining about the fact that Frontier Developments denied him a key to alpha. In the response to his initial request, which was read in the video, an FDev representative explained that alpha keys were limited in number and that they were being allotted to “core content creators and the press.” The rest of the video effectively explained the process of press and influencer access as well as assertions from Yamiks that FDev is using media, press, and fans as a marketing wing, and claiming that he was being treated differently because he provides “detailed critique” or “uses [a redacted word] a few times.”
It would appear to be that the latter reason is what drove FDev’s decision, according to another shared official response from the developers after the video went live:
“For clarity, please understand that we are unwilling to support creators who use references of terminal illness, abortion, drug use, sexuality and other offensive topics with the sole purpose of causing upset.
“We welcome constructive and considered feedback, and will continue to work with many fair, balanced and unbiased creators. You are free to take part in the upcoming public Alpha, alongside the wider Elite Dangerous community.”
Yamiks replied with objections to the assertions that his language was being used specifically to cause upset while once more claiming that his coverage is “unbiased.” Reaction to the whole fiasco from the community appears to be a bit mixed, with some calling out Yamiks’ content as deeply negative and his reaction to the rejection as “entitled,” while other fans of his content believe that Frontier is humorless and trying to stymie negative press.
We’ve embedded the original video below so you can be the judge for yourself, just be warned that it is NSFW for language.
Pretty solid example of entitlement. They can give who they want – and they chose not to give one to this person. It happens. I haven’t watched the creators videos .. nor do I play ED .. but claims aside, they don’t have any obligation to give anyone anything.
And throwing a hissy fit won’t fix any of that for the future.
To be honest I never liked his videos, it’s not about the cursing. I don’t know it seems childish and cringey.
In this case I don’t see the problem, the dev doesn’t have to give access to somebody just because.
PS in the posted video at a first load there are around 4 ads inserted in the span of 15 minutes so yeah…I guess he will make his money from this debacle.
Imagine the sheltered existence one would have to live to have your world come crashing down the moment someone doesn’t give you a free copy of a 35€ expansion to your favorite game…
Whoa, big if true! Or this is literally communications/marketing 101. It’s amusing to me when people get a peek behind the curtain and think that what is all pretty routine and understood is SENSATIONAL AND OUTRAGEOUS AND OH EM GEE!
Sack the fuck up, bucko. Devs/publishers are under no obligation to provide keys to anyone, much less early keys. If they don’t like your content, tough shit. You can keep making it, just don’t expect to get any special treatment for it.
Is Frontier trying to stymie negative press? Possibly. Or they just don’t want to support a guy that apparently (I have no clue who this cat is) says a bunch of awful garbage about others and reward him for that behavior.
The fuckin ego and entitlement of a lot of these streamer cats is insane. Then again, this is apparently news for some reason so /shrugs
Maybe it’s something wrong with me, but a developer choosing to not give a content creator a free code for an expansion, who feels entitled to one just because they make videos of that game, seems kind of a nonissue. It’s their right. To complain about not getting one sounds like the definition of being entitled to me. This person seems to be on the less popular end of Elite Dangerous content creators too as far as views go. Can’t say it’s the first time I’ve heard of someone who uses edgy humor then going on to think they’re being unfairly treated because of their critique and “unbiased” content, when the developers themselves have clarified their stance already.
I don’t see how whining over not getting something for free is going to help.