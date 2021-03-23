No, the Burning Crusade Classic beta has not (yet) begun

Last night it looked as though the highly anticipated closed beta test for World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic had started — but that turned out to be a false alarm triggered by a bug.

Some players loaded up their Blizzard launcher to see what looked like access to the test, but apparently that screen wasn’t supposed to be released yet. While the news of the alleged start of the beta rippled across the community, the studio quickly stepped in to set the facts straight.

“Burning Crusade beta has NOT begun and no one outside of Blizzard has been flagged for access yet,” said Blizzard’s Josh Allen. “There’s a bug causing something to show up on the launcher for some people – this has nothing to do with whether or not you’ll have access when it goes live.”