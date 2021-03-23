Massively OP Podcast Episode 314: Blizzard’s a hot mess

In this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Activision-Blizzard’s unfortunate layoffs, Lord of the Rings Online’s latest patch, Star Wars: The Old Republic’s bright future, Magic Legends’ open beta test, and an Acti-Blizz rant to end all rants!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: