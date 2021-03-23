Rumor: Sony is getting rid of the PlayStation 3, PSP, and Vita stores this year

If there are digital games you’ve always wanted to get for your now-older PlayStation 3… now might be the right time to do it. A report from The Gamer claims that the digital stores for the PlayStation 3, the PSP, and the PSP Vita will all be shuttered this year according to anonymous internal sources. This report states that an announcement will be coming later this month, with the PlayStation 3 and PSP stores shutting down in July while the Vita will last until August.

It’s worth noting that Sony has yet to directly address any of these rumors, which plants this firmly in the realm of “unconfirmed reports” for now; all the same, this would be significant for owners of either portable console or the now-discontinued PS3. If you’ve got any lingering titles you want to get to playing on these platforms, it might be best to get them purchased or downloaded sooner rather than later.