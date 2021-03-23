Rumor: Sony is getting rid of the PlayStation 3, PSP, and Vita stores this year

If there are digital games you’ve always wanted to get for your now-older PlayStation 3… now might be the right time to do it. A report from The Gamer claims that the digital stores for the PlayStation 3, the PSP, and the PSP Vita will all be shuttered this year according to anonymous internal sources. This report states that an announcement will be coming later this month, with the PlayStation 3 and PSP stores shutting down in July while the Vita will last until August.
It’s worth noting that Sony has yet to directly address any of these rumors, which plants this firmly in the realm of “unconfirmed reports” for now; all the same, this would be significant for owners of either portable console or the now-discontinued PS3. If you’ve got any lingering titles you want to get to playing on these platforms, it might be best to get them purchased or downloaded sooner rather than later.
Turns out physical media does matter. That is if you’re lucky and the optical drive hasn’t failed.
It wouldn’t be surprising given the age of those devices (and well, how long Vita has been dead). They already killed web store functionality for them, and if it’s anything like prior shutdowns it’ll just be the store itself closing so you’ll still be able to download any game you own. You just won’t be able to buy more.
It sucks, but when you’re the big dog and everyone is chasing you, you can afford to take some small “hits” like this to save some money. Because somehow I doubt the PSP/Vita/PS3 digital sales are even statistically significant in their earnings reports.
Oh well, I can’t even remember the last time I booted up my PS3 and I doubt I will anytime soon. But it’s there in case I ever want to go back to play Lollipop Chainsaw or Wild Arms or whatever so that’s nice.
This is going to be such a huge bummer if it ends up being true, and unfortunately, it seems like a really likely business decision. I can understand it being expensive to store 17 years’ worth of digital content on your storefront, and I’m sure not a lot of it is still selling (especially in the PSP’s case), but there are so many games on the PS3 especially that have never been remastered or released anywhere else. They’ll probably retain the ability to download them, or at least I hope so, but there are so many PS1 and PS2 classics on that console that’ll be unavailable for purchase if this ends up happening.
Kind of making me regret my recent decision to go all-digital with my game purchases on consoles…