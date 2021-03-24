Fall Guys serves up new courses, four-player mode, and ’80s neon kitsch in latest season

It’s time to see if you’re a true survivor. The newest season for multiplayer platformer royale Fall Guys is officially live, and it’s got all of the ’80s neo-futuristic styling you could handle, with a wide variety of thematic cosmetics and seven new neon-soaked obstacle courses including Hoverboard Heroes, Short Circuit, and Power Trip.

In addition to the new rounds, the latest Fall Guys season leans into squad play, with a new Squad Mode that let teams of four compete and earn rewards together and some new team-based rounds such as Squad Survival and Squad Race. There are also new daily challenges to complete and a Crown Shard currency that can be earned and then converted into Crowns. The new season has some fresh patch notes to read as well as a shiny, glowy trailer that can be viewed after the cut. Turbo sunglasses not necessary, but highly recommended.



source: press release