Fallout 76’s Q&A session talks about social features, pets, and field trips

A yearly forecast is always good for some renewed excitement, and Fallout 76 is taking advantage of any and all eyeballs on its post-apocalyptic offerings by answering follow-up questions from the community.

Tuesday’s Reddit AMA mainly focused on filling in gaps left with the 2021 roadmap. The studio team hinted at more server settings for subscribers and additional allies and “fun things in the works” for the pet system. Bethesda also said that it still has “big plans” for expeditions, including taking players outside of the current game map.

We also got an explanation as to why the studio hasn’t been making or selling many new character customization options: “They have a largely negative affect on in game performance, and they’re hard to make. That said, I’d still like to add more in the future if we can solve the technical problems related to them.”

And what about guilds, text chat, and mail? “Social features are critical to the future of Fallout 76. It’s still too early to discuss details, but yes, we’re going to add new functionality in the future!”