Albion Online’s first patch to Call to Arms increases the faction warfare point pool

At the end of the day, fighting in faction warfare in Albion Online is like fighting with your siblings over who gets the last piece of pie. There are limited resources and someone needs to get the most of them. So much like an exhausted mother trying to figure out how to cut a pie slice in half, the developers are increasing the overall pool of points to fight over, since it turns out the faction warfare changes with the Call to Arms patch have gotten a lot of people interested in factional brawling.

Changes are also being made to the game’s Crystal League, with Level 2 matches automatically providing winners (and possibly losers) with artifacts and Level 3 matches awarding even more. There are also changes to hellgate duration and matchmaking rules as the team seeks to strike a balance between time spent waiting for matches and the quality of those matches. Check out the full set of patch notes for the detailed rundown.