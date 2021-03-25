Final Fantasy XIV updates its Death Unto Dawn preview site with images and lore teasers

The next patch for Final Fantasy XIV is approaching quickly on April 13th, and players already have some new things to chew on from the latest update to the special preview site for the patch. A batch of new screenshots have just been uploaded along with previews of the next bits of the main story and the Sorrows of Werlyt line, along with the upcoming dungeon of Paglth’an… which is technically a larger region than what the upcoming dungeon will center around.Take a look at the full site if you’re curious for a little more lore.
