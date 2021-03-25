Lord of the Rings Online publishes post-Wildwood fixes, struggles with customer service slowdown

If every content update for an MMO is the star of the stage, than the inevitable follow-up bundle of fixes is the understudy waiting in the wings. After last week’s Wildwood release, Lord of the Rings Online is putting out Update 29.0.1 to squash bugs and revert a UI animation change.

Also, a cameo from this coming fall’s class is no more: “Farewell to TBD BRAWLER, who was entirely too eager to see Trader’s Wharf.”

And if you’ve been trying to get some assistance from the studio, just be aware that you’ll be in for a long wait: “In recent weeks we have been experiencing a slowdown caused by technical issues that has impacted the ability of our Customer Service agents to respond in a timely manner to your in-game issues, and we want you to know that working to resolve these technical issues is our highest priority. We know that you have been waiting longer than you would expect to hear back from us, and we are working to return our ticketing system to a more responsive experience as quickly as possible.”