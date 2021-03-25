Grab a Mortal Online 2 key for this weekend’s beta stress test!

So, who wants to play some Mortal Online 2 beta this weekend? Yep, the folks behind MMO sandbox Mortal Online have been working on Mortal Online 2 for the past year and change, and now, studio Starvault is finally ready for a big ol’ stress test, which means it wants you!

“The purpose of this test will be to push hardware limits, test progression systems and receive large amounts of valuable feedback from the community,” the studio says. “This month’s stress test will act as an initial simulation of our upcoming Persistent Early Access.” In other words, while experience gains have been increased so you won’t need to grind, you’ll be going through the rest of the game and its systems normally, starting in the newbie zone so you can learn the game in a safe spot, then on with the rest of your life in the sandbox. And yes, this is a real stress test, so all progress will be wiped.

Starvault tells us that there are no regional restrictions on the keys, and redemption is easy peasy since they’re redeemed on Steam.

The stress test itself begins today at 1 p.m. EDT and runs through 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 28th, so you’ll have all weekend to play. Check out the patch notes before you dive in!

Don’t manage to snag a key? Don’t worry – we’ll be streaming the game this weekend as well.

Good luck and have fun!