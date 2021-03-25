Star Citizen adds the Tumbril Cyclone MT to patch 3.13, puts ships on the back burner as players map out future tech updates

Patch 3.13 of Star Citizen is just around the corner (maybe), with the current roadmap outlining features like Stanton system polish, mining sub-components, new delivery missions, and a reputation UI among other updates. Another item has been recently added to the list: the arrival of the Tumbril Cyclone MT, a version of the Cyclone ground vehicle that sports surface-to-air missiles.

As for the game’s distant future, a helpful Reddit thread has outlined where development progress and release windows currently stands for patches 3.14 to 3.16, as well as information about several tech components CIG is working on. These bits of tech include improvements to player profiles, the Entity Component Update Scheduler (ECUS) that maintains all component updates and events, and work on a new Generation 12 renderer that is based on the Vulkan renderer; that last point, by the way, could be ready to go by June 26th, as the engine part of the new renderer is ready but the graphics team still has work to do.



Reaction to these updates appears to be generally mixed, as replies to the player-made thread focus down on what the new Vulkan renderer could bring and replies to CIG’s official update is far less kind. Several players point out that features in 3.13 like the new Crusader ships are now listed as “tentative,” leading to concerns that they’ll not make it into the next update. As for when patch 3.13 is coming, that still has the nebulous release window of sometime in the first quarter. Tentatively.